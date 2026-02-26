Home>Specials>Business>PBCOM Opens 97th Branch in Davao Ecoland Growing Together with the Community
Business

PBCOM Opens 97th Branch in Davao Ecoland Growing Together with the Community

Journal Online0
PBCom Davao Ecoland Ribbon Cutting
(From L-R) Pool Officer Conan Jay Pellobello, Mindanao Business Head Aaron Luy; Ms. Bunny Sy, Owner of Weatherbee and Ms. Bridgette Coffee; Royal Mandaya Hotel AVP & Managing Director, Ms. Inna Melissa Escandor-Wee; PBCOM President & CEO Patricia May Siy; Mindanao Region Head Arthur Gonzales, and PBCOM Davao Ecoland Business Manager Daisy Ricarse.

PBCOM proudly inaugurated its newest branch in Davao City on February 9, 2026, marking the opening of its 97th branch nationwide. The Davao Ecoland branch represents both the Bank’s expanding footprint in Mindanao and its enduring commitment to serve communities with accessible, modern, and client-focused banking services.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting was led by PBCOM President and CEO Patricia May Siy, Mindanao Region Head Art Gonzales, Mindanao Business Head Aaron Luy, Davao Ecoland Business Manager Daisy Ricarse, together with Ms. Bunny Sy, Owner of Weatherbee and Ms. Bridgette Coffee.

The event was also attended by Ace Ricafort, PBCOM Cash Management Solutions Head, and Mr. Fred Sahagun, PBCOM Regional Service Manager, who joined in commemorating this important milestone.

PBCom Davao Ecoland Ribbon Cutting

The inauguration of the Davao Ecoland branch underscores PBCOM’s dual mission: to strengthen its corporate growth through strategic expansion, while deepening its impact on local communities by fostering stronger client relationships and providing a welcoming, innovative environment. This milestone reflects the Bank’s ‘Together We Grow’ spirit, as PBCOM continues to build bridges between progress and people, ensuring that growth is shared with the communities it serves.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Nation

Department of Health asked to pay frontliners on time

VOCP
SENATOR Risa Hontiveros urged the Department of Health (DOH) to immediately resolve numerous reports of unpaid salaries and benefits of
Miscellaneous

BI bars entry to RP of 3,300 ‘unwanted’ aliens in 2023

Itchie G. Cabayan
THE number of foreigners who were deemed undesirable or not properly documented and thus unfit to be admitted into and
Opinion

Bayanihan sa community pantries

VOCP
HIGHEST level na ang nakikita nating bayanihan sa ating mga Pinoy sa gitna ng patuloy nating pakikibaka sa COVID-19. Nagsimula
Maynilad
L-R: JCI QC Capitol Member CJ dela Cruz, MWF Executive Director, Reginald Andal, JCI QC Capitol Dean Prado, Mayor Joy Belmonte, MWC Senior Territory Manager Connie Lising, at DOH Health Promotion Officer Andrea Lee-Llacer
Miscellaneous

Hybrid handwashing facilities inilunsad ng Manila Water Foundation, P&G, JCI, QC LGU

VOCP
Sa piling super health centers, pampublikong lugar SA pagtutulungan ng Manila Water Foundation (MWF), P&G Philippines, JCI Quezon City Capitol