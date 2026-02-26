PBCOM Opens 97th Branch in Davao Ecoland Growing Together with the Community

(From L-R) Pool Officer Conan Jay Pellobello, Mindanao Business Head Aaron Luy; Ms. Bunny Sy, Owner of Weatherbee and Ms. Bridgette Coffee; Royal Mandaya Hotel AVP & Managing Director, Ms. Inna Melissa Escandor-Wee; PBCOM President & CEO Patricia May Siy; Mindanao Region Head Arthur Gonzales, and PBCOM Davao Ecoland Business Manager Daisy Ricarse.

(From L-R) Pool Officer Conan Jay Pellobello, Mindanao Business Head Aaron Luy; Ms. Bunny Sy, Owner of Weatherbee and Ms. Bridgette Coffee; Royal Mandaya Hotel AVP & Managing Director, Ms. Inna Melissa Escandor-Wee; PBCOM President & CEO Patricia May Siy; Mindanao Region Head Arthur Gonzales, and PBCOM Davao Ecoland Business Manager Daisy Ricarse.

PBCOM proudly inaugurated its newest branch in Davao City on February 9, 2026, marking the opening of its 97th branch nationwide. The Davao Ecoland branch represents both the Bank’s expanding footprint in Mindanao and its enduring commitment to serve communities with accessible, modern, and client-focused banking services.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting was led by PBCOM President and CEO Patricia May Siy, Mindanao Region Head Art Gonzales, Mindanao Business Head Aaron Luy, Davao Ecoland Business Manager Daisy Ricarse, together with Ms. Bunny Sy, Owner of Weatherbee and Ms. Bridgette Coffee.

The event was also attended by Ace Ricafort, PBCOM Cash Management Solutions Head, and Mr. Fred Sahagun, PBCOM Regional Service Manager, who joined in commemorating this important milestone.

The inauguration of the Davao Ecoland branch underscores PBCOM’s dual mission: to strengthen its corporate growth through strategic expansion, while deepening its impact on local communities by fostering stronger client relationships and providing a welcoming, innovative environment. This milestone reflects the Bank’s ‘Together We Grow’ spirit, as PBCOM continues to build bridges between progress and people, ensuring that growth is shared with the communities it serves.