Political Dynasty, Not Constitution (Part 1)

As much as we can dissociate public service from politics, the better. And as far as we can disjoin our dream of progress from politics, the closer we shall get to realizing the dream.

I hate to think that a Marcos grandson (after the son) and an Aquino grandson (after the wife and son) are now being groomed (for/in politics) at their young/tender age to someday lead the nation.

Progress for Filipinos and the country is not about the Marcoses are back or the Aquinos are back or the Dutertes are back. It’s all nothing but “politics.” Progress or development is and should be about “politics” being crushed and sanity being back for our leaders and people.

How insane is politics in the Philippines? Very much. Never-ending politics, just absolute, straight “politics” — patronage, blind, deaf, mute, unjust, greedy, avaricious, covetous, murderous, callous, heartless, ruthless, conscienceless, etcetera.

The 1987 Constitution is emphatic against political dynasties. Article II Section 26 says: “The state shall guarantee (stress, GUARANTEE) equal access to opportunities for public service, and prohibit (stress, PROHIBIT) political dynasties as may be defined by law.” Does it really need an enabling law to implement this?

How come such a constitutionally forbidden “malignancy” has been with us (in practice) for the longest time — and it persists to afflict our nation to this day. Could this be one provision the Cha-cha (Charter change) dancers have been wanting to covertly amend, one administration after another?

The same Constitution further warrants in Section 27, “The State shall maintain honesty and integrity in the public service and take positive and effective measures against graft and corruption.” Wow! Such a lofty injunction. Hallowed, yet ignored and repudiated. I love this Constitution.

To one and all: Wake up and work hard on such an essential and crucial constitutional, restrictive, anti-political dynasty provision to make it happen and make its fetus come alive, its seeds come into fruition — and there will be no need to amend the Constitution. Demolish political dynasties then see how the country will progress and soar on all fronts if we do that. Exactamente.

Not every politician who’s connected with political dynasty is bad, but political dynasty by and large is the curse and source of all evils that has long been beleaguering and demonizing our nation for being money-related or devil-related. Read 1 Timothy 6:10, Luke 16:13-15, Ecclesiastes 5:10, Hebrews 13:5.

Henceforth, It is hight time for Congress and Malacanang to act and be serious about breathing life into skeletons in the Valley of Dry Bones (Ezekiel 37:1-14)) by crafting and passing a law that would eradicate The Curse instead of Cha-cha dancing wildly and vainly. (Will the Supreme Court come into the picture?)

But how will our politicians ever do right about the matter when they themselves, their families and clans serve as the eternal benefactors of political dynasty, embracing the malfeasance as if there are no other surnames and faces in the land except theirs — at the expense or destruction of the whole nation? Shouldn’t this be the compelling, urgent issue that needs the holding of a plebiscite or a “people power”?

Hanggang kailan po ba natin hahayaang pagkakitaan lamang, abusuhin, lapastanganin at gahasain ng mga pulitiko ang ating inang bayan? The clearest progress politicians have achieved so far is progress in corruption.

“There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right.” – Martin Luther King. Prove Hollywood actor Will Rogers wrong for his belief when he said “if you ever injected truth into politics you have no politics.” The late Senator Ninoy Aquino once preached to politicians, “The only advice I can give you is live with honor and follow your conscience.”

Oh, the scourge of “politics,” and political dynasty.

(To be continued)

