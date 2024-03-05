DSWD gives cash aid to 2K disaster-hit families in Davao Oriental

Disaster-hit families from the municipality of Tarragona in Davao Oriental wait for their turn to receive their emergency cash transfer (ECT) from personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-11 (Davao Region) during a payout on Monday (March 4).

Some 2,000 families from Tarragona town in Davao Oriental received cash assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-11 (Davao Region), under the emergency cash transfer (ECT) program, the agency spokesperson said on Tuesday (March 5).

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said an ECT payout was carried out by the DSWD Davao Field Office on Monday (March 4) for the townsfolk who were affected by the adverse impacts of the trough of low-pressure area (LPA) and northeast monsoon in January and February.

“We provided them with emergency cash transfer to help them cope with the challenges brought about by the recent weather disturbance,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.

Each beneficiary received Php9,960 which is equivalent to approximately 75 percent of their current minimum wage rate for 30 days. The DSWD released more than Php19 million for the ECT payout on Monday.

“The cash aid will empower the families affected by the effects of extreme weather conditions to decide on how to use the amount for their self-assessed priority needs,” the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

Asst. Sec Lopez noted that the trough of the LPA and the northeast monsoon severely affected the lives and livelihood of many residents in the province.

According to the DSWD spokesperson, the payout in Tarragona is just the first tranche of the distribution of the cash aid to the entire province of Davao Oriental.

A total of 75,695 affected families from the municipalities of Baganga, Banaybanay, Boston, Caraga, Cateel, Governor Generoso, Lupon, Manay, Mati, and San Isidro are expected to receive the cash aid in the next payouts to be scheduled by the DSWD between March and June.

The DSWD official reiterated the agency’s commitment to ensuring that the ECT reaches those who need it most and will continue to work toward the recovery and rehabilitation of the affected areas.