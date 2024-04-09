Beware of false prophets

111 SHARES Share Tweet

Masters at preaching half truths convincingly enough to make each of their half truths appear like it is the whole truth, false prophets are able to gain huge following and amass earthly wealth for themselves, courtesy of their false religion, and false heart.

One of them claims to be the “Son of God.” The other is put on a pedestal/throne as being infallible. Another one is hollowed by his followers to be an angel sent from Heaven. And, alas, the most modern of such a kind of “God’s servants” abound today — those who use their gadgets or “godget” as the Bible, thereby rendering the real Bible useless, obsolete, old-fashioned and a passe. They may use the Bible, though, but just for display/props or Christian projection. Impious. Pretentious. Profane. Mannequins.

Gadgets have Bible apps, but they are not Bibles and can never be a replacement for the Bible. The Bible is holy, gadgets are not. The Bible is God-breathed and Holy Spirit-inspired, gadgets are not. The Bible contains just the Word of God, gadgets contain more of hell’s vileness and badness.

Only demons hate the Bible and would call/treat gadgets as Bible. Are you one of them? There is only one Bible and there’s no e-bible just as there is no e-Christ. Technology is not a devil, but the devil is deeply into technology so much so that even ministers and church people have been blinded, deceived by it.

Tragically, the “godget” ministers end up servants merely of religion, preaching a different “Christ” or “Christian message” — for being allergic to the Bible and submissive to seducing, deluding spirits. Look how false and paradoxical they have become: They admonish their parishioners to read the Bible when they are not themselves reading the Bible before them all.

Funny, some of them would just opt to ask somebody else to read it for them — if only to hide (a little) their disdain of the Bible. Be cautioned, however, because not all who hold and use the Bible are commissioned by Christ and true mouthpieces of God.

“But mark this, there will be terrible times in the last days… All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the servant of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.” – 2 Timothy 3:1, 16-17.

While it is true that even our future sins have been paid for by Jesus Christ on the cross, it is false, wrong and self-deceiving for believers to use such a metaphorical truth as a way/excuse for them to live crooked, unholy lives, feeling at liberty to commit sin — sans remorse, effort, faith, grace and desire to ever grow in sanctification and purity. Licentious.

With just a “clicker” in his hand, one “barking speaker” of a megachurch preached his e-bible again last Sunday, and his howling, bellowing sermon was posted in his church’s Facebook page.

I would almost always find something amiss in his pulpit messages even in the very rare times that I would chance upon seeing/hearing Him preach. Be especially discerning, dear brethren/countrymen, and watch out for “shepherds” like him who employ mixed, diluted, nice-sounding, heart-thumping words — to cover their “error” (artfully).

This BS man (“barking speaker”) tackled this time the subject of forgiveness, expounding on this Scripture passage, “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.” – Romans 8:1 (KJV). BUT, beware.

He talked about past sins as being “paid,” but he was in effect and in reality trying to inject or reinforce a false teaching about God’s forgiveness and future sin. He’s like encouraging Christians not to worry about any sins that they have committed a while ago and those from yesterday and long ago past, including sins that have yet to committed — in the absence of repentance. Bayad na daw kasi. “Paid already,” he yelled. 2 Timothy 4:3.

A false teaching need not be 100% error. “A little leaven leaveneth the whole lump.” – Galatians 5:9. Convenient, easy, “logo” Christianity that worships a “christ” with a small letter “c,” wittingly or unwittingly.

The trick is that the said minister drew just upon a portion of the verse. He deliberately quoted from a Bible version that would best poke a blueprint of his false theology, presented in a colorful, techie slide – “Therefore there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus” (period). He skipped the more important part, “… who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit,” and then he bragged in style and drama, at the top of his voice: “Bayad na!” (“All paid!”).

No, mister speaker, I’m sorry it’s not paid yet based on truth and/or your screwed up “theology” — because for “Christians” who are still into sin, who remain living in immorality, criminality, corruption, vices, addictions, worldliness, deceit, greed, etc., the verse is definitely NOT meant for them – for the very simple, obvious reason that they are NOT (truly) “in Christ Jesus” yet.

There is no such a thing as a sinning Christian. Oh, “Motivational speaker” and “life coach” indeed art thou, beyond being “just a pastor,” as you love to freshly project yourself to be — for business, promotional and marketing purposes of your book, and yourself.

“Remember therefore from whence thou art fallen, and repent, and do the first works; or else I will come unto thee quickly, and will remove thy candlestick out of his place, except thou repent… He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death.” – Revelation 2:5,11

Why do many preachers (regardless of denomination) seem to dread talking about repentance? They would rather theologize “topic series” than vocalize God’s heart; do candy coating than bold preaching; they are delighted to please man rather than God, tickle ears than prick stricken conscience. Or, could it be that they’re simply believing God’s forgiveness happens automatically to anyone — without confession and repentance? Matthew 7:13-14.

Bayad na nga kasi. “Paid already two thousand years ago,” they would insist, callously and pretentiously. This is awful: These preachers are, under the circumstances, virtually telling Christians : “No worries. Christ has paid it all for you, both your past and future sins. So just sit back and relax with your favorite sin over your favorite drink.” Achy belly preachers (Philippians 3:19).

Move on, but move right — from sin. But how can it be when you’re stubbornly preaching the Bible sans the Bible? And, worse, a big, wealthy politicized church forbids its members to own a Bible and read it, much less to bring it to church, all as a matter of doctrine/policy for their whited, pointed religion. Their ministers are the only ones allowed to hold and read the Bible. Cultic. Wily. Devious. Some pastors/priests/ministers under different umbrella organizations are no different.

On 19 September 1796, US President George Washington, in his farewell speech, exhorted: “It is impossible to govern the world without God and the Bible.” Atheists tried to belie this quotation as coming from Washington, out of great hate for the Bible.

Finally, the above-mentioned ministers preach with the assumption that the people they are preaching to are ALL HOLY — or as if nobody among them is bitter, resentful, vengeful, deceitful, brute, suicidal, greedy, covetous, selfish, lazy, proud, adulterous, envious…

As though not a single one of them is into vices and addictions, is a computer game zombie, social media crazy who wastes his/her life away in “godgets” (doing nothing)… as if nobody is hooked on internet pornography, trolling and fake news, and is into an illicit relationship, etcetera. “Logo” pulpits. “You will know them by their fruits…” – Matthew 7:16.

Beware.

[email protected]