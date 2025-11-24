Sen. Erwin Tulfo wants BIR personnel involved in ‘LOA Scheme’ to face senate probe

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Vice Chairman Senator Erwin Tulfo declared that Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) personnel, from examiners to regional directors and even the former Commissioner, will be called in to attend the proposed probe on the alleged money-making scheme involving the Letter of Authority (LOA) issued by the agency.

To back this up, Sen. Erwin filed Senate Resolution No. 180 following a series of complaints from small to big businesses afflicted by the said scheme.

According to Sen. Tulfo, BIR examiners, regional directors and former BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui will be called by the Blue Ribbon Panel once the investigation starts.

“While we are busy investigating the flood control mess, there is corruption thriving in the BIR. That’s why I said during the plenary debates of the agency that they are second among the most corrupt agencies, following the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH),” he said.

“This is too much! Even though the business owners are paying their taxes, they will still be given an LOA, like a search warrant into their business records,” Sen. Erwin added.

It was learned that Tulfo’s office has received at least five complaints regarding the scheme, while his fellow Senators JV Ejercito and Loren Legarda have also received similar ones.

Apart from the investigation, Senator Tulfo will likewise urge the BIR, especially with its new leadership, to reshuffle its officials.

“I urge the new commissioner to do a reshuffle because from the complaints we received, the regional directors may have a hand in this,” he declared.

“This alleged money-making scheme not only degrades Filipino business owners but also discourages investors from generating business in the country,” Sen. Erwin lamented.