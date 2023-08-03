Showcase of Filipino martial arts happens in San Pablo City

277 SHARES Share Tweet

HAPPENING ON AUGUST O5, 2023 6PM AT THE SAN PABLO CITY MULTI-PURPOSE AND CONVENTION CENTER, FURY IN THE SOUTH IS AN UNDERGROUND BATTLE MIXED MARTIAL ARTS CORPORATION’ S (UGB MMA) – BENEFIT EVENT TO SUPPORT SAN PABLO SPORTS FEDERATION’S GOAL TO ESTABLISH A SPORTS FOUNDATION FOR ITS ATHLETES, COACHES AND FAMILIES. THIS HIGHLIGHTS JUEGO TODO, THE SO CALLED WEAPONIZED MARTIAL ARTS.

In Juego Todo a fighter can win on points, by submission, by knockout or technical knockout. in the first two rounds the fighters are weaponized with Arnis Sticks, by the third and final round, all gears and weapons are dropped, and it becomes a showcase of different local fighting styles—sikaran (kicking techniques), buno (Filipino-style wrestling), panuntukan (punching techniques), dumog (Filipino-style grappling) and yaw-yan (Filipino-stylekickboxing) ” The sport is a hybrid of Filipino martial arts. It’s like bringing in the modern-day Pinoy gladiators, the arnisadors, and putting them in the modern-day arena, which is the cage.” says the promoter, UGB MMA Corp. CEO Ferdinand Munsayac.

Foreign fighters are flying in from Korea and India to compete. THE PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES (PAPI) IS A PARTNER-SUPPORTER OF THIS WORLD CLASS EVENT IN PROMOTING OUR CULTURE AND IN SHOWCASING OUR NATION’S NATIONAL SPORT – THE ARNIS AND OUR VERY OWN MARTIAL ARTS TECHNIQUES ( TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE GATE FOR DETAILS VISIT FACE BOOK PAGE : UGB MMA)