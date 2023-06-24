416 SHARES Share Tweet

Eduard “Landslide” Folayang has taken a leap forward in his illustrious mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Stepping beyond the confines of the Circle, the two-time ONE Lightweight World Champion has embarked on a noble endeavor to share his expertise and passion for the sport by opening the Landslide Martial Arts Training Center in La Trinidad, Benguet.

He held its inauguration on Saturday, June 24, with the gym placing a strong emphasis on character development and personal growth apart from the physical aspects of combat sports training.

“We don’t just train fighters; we unleash greatness within individuals. It’s not about the punches thrown or the techniques mastered, but rather the transformative journey that occurs when you push beyond your limits, conquer your fears, and discover the champion’s attitude within,” Folayang said.

“This is not just a place to train, but a sanctuary where dreams are realized and legacies are born.”

Folayang’s brand-new gym provides a comprehensive space for training, complete with a miniature cage for MMA scrimmages, a dedicated area for grappling drills, and an assortment of punching bags.

Recognizing the importance of recovery and relaxation, the facility also includes a sauna room.

“The vision of our new gym is to provide a holistic and complete training experience for every individual,” the 39-year-old Baguio City native shared.

During its opening ceremony, Folayang unveiled that the Landslide Martial Arts Training Center will be the base of operations of Lions Nation MMA, the stable that he has founded alongside longtime teammates Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon, Honorio “The Rock” Banario, and Joshua “The Passion” Pacio.

Joining them on the team are Edward “The Ferocious” Kelly and Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw, as well as a cluster of up-and-comers such as Estrada Donga-as, Denver Songaben, Aaron Posawen, and Jahn Serbo.

Lions Nation MMA will be having Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Gibran Langbayan and striking coach Don-Don Colas as their in-house trainers.

Belingon, the former ONE Bantamweight World Champion, is ecstatic about the bright future that awaits them as a group.

“As we embark on this new journey together as a team, I cannot help but feel an overwhelming sense of excitement for what the future holds. We have assembled a remarkable band of practitioners, each bringing their unique skills and passion to the table,” Belingon stated.