TikTok Shop Launches TikTok Shop Business School to Help Digitize Filipino Entrepreneurs

TikTok Shop Business School is part of TikTok’s overall commitment to support and empower local Filipino entrepreneurs

Speakers such as Bayan Foundation president Jay Bernardo and entrepreneur Kim Lato shared their expertise with over 50 entrepreneurs.

TikTok Shop launched TikTok Shop Business School, a comprehensive one-day program for Filipino entrepreneurs that aims to equip them with the skills to grow their businesses in the digital sphere.

The full-day program, which was attended by 50 TikTok Shop entrepreneurs, was comprised of master classes on Corporate Strategy and Business Model with Kim Lato, Founder and CEO of Kim’s Store, Financial Management with Mico Panis, Head of Marketplace Deliveries at Grab, Talent and Human Resources with Rase Eustaquio, Head of People at 917 Ventures, Brand Identity and Marketing with Jay Bernardo, President of Bayan Family Foundations, and Supply Chain Oversight with Edison Villeno, Marketing Manager for J&T.

“Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the Philippine economy. TikTok Shop enables these SMEs to create a holistic and seamless e-commerce experience where buyers are entertained, educated and engaged all at once. Through TikTok Shop Business School, we aim to open new doors for Filipino entrepreneurs to grow and scale their business,” shares Toff Rada, Public Policy Head, TikTok Philippines.

Jay Bernardo, President of Bayan Family of Foundations, said, “I am thrilled to collaborate with TikTok Shop to accelerate the growth of our local entrepreneurs in the digital sphere. By providing training from industry experts as well as enabling a community of learning, we aim to elevate the growth of Filipino entrepreneurs in the rapidly evolving digital economy.”

Kim Lato, Founder and CEO of Kimstore, said, “Entrepreneurship is a powerful tool for economic empowerment and has the ability to change lives across the Philippines. I am very happy to be part of the TikTok Shop Business School to provide mentorship and share insights to up-and-coming entrepreneurs, enabling the growth of a diverse and inclusive Filipino e-commerce industry.”

Supporting Local Entrepreneurs

TikTok Shop is committed to providing Filipino entrepreneurs with the necessary support and guidance they need and equip them with the tools that will help grow their businesses. This includes TikTok Shop’s Buy Local Shop Local campaign, which was launched in-app last November with the goal of providing added exposure for local sellers across the country.

About TikTok

TikTok is a leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.