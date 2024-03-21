Cua urges LGUs craft, implement land use plans

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines president and Quirino governor Dax Cua urged all local government units to comply with the requirement to craft a comprehensive land use plan and implement it to eliminate confusion as to which areas can be utilized.

Doing so would help prevent instances similar to the ongoing Chocolate Hills controversy.

“We are mandated by the Local Government Code, among other laws, to create our respective CLUPs and implement this through the zoning ordinance. Kung updated ang mga CLUP natin at maayos na ipinatutupad, maiiwasan natin ang mga isyu ng pagtatayo ng mga ilegal na istruktura lalo na sa mga protected areas,” Cua said.

Earlier this month, the Captain’s Peak Garden and Resort within the Chocolate Hills in Bohol caused an uproar a video of the vacation spot was posted on social media, with many questionings how the resort was allowed to operate in a protected area.

The resort has since been closed by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, while the municipal government of Sagbayan revoked Captain’s Peak’s business permit.

The Department of Interior and Local Government and the Ombudsman have formed separate teams to investigate the issue.

Cua emphasized the value of the CLUP, which he says is key to protecting critical resources such as upland, coastal, ancestral domain, biodiversity areas, heritage and urban greening.

“The CLUP, and the zoning ordinance, serves as a guide for all on which areas can be used for specific purposes. Kaya kung halimbawa may maga-apply ng business or building permit sa mga critical area, kukunsultahin lang natin ang CLUP at makikita na agad kung bawal ba o hindi,” said the governor.

“The CLUP is crucial in balancing the many interests and contexts in our respective jurisdictions,” he added.

Last year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared Bohol Island as the country’s first Global Geopark.

Geoparks are defined as “single, unified geographical areas” where sites and landscapes have international geological significance.

