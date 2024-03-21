DOST promotes smart education in Lanao del Norte through 21st CLEM

The LNNCHS Principal Anisal A. Sinal with DOST representatives talks about the significant improvement the 21st CLEM will provide to their school.

The Department of Science and Technology in Region X promotes smart education through the turnover of the 21st Century Learning Environment Model (21st CLEM) in Lanao del Norte National Comprehensive High School (LNNCHS) on February 27, 2024.

The 21st Century Learning Environment Model (CLEM) is developed by the DOST Science Education Institute (SEI). It aims to create a learning environment equipped with the integration of technology into the learning process to enhance student engagement and promote innovative teaching methods.

The Lanao del Norte National Comprehensive High School (LNNCHS), is the largest public secondary school in the province. Recognized for its history of promoting innovation in education, LNNCHS was notably one of the first 112 Engineering and Science Education Program (ESEP) node schools established in the Philippines.

This project aims to support the need for a 21st-century education in the context of K12 Curriculum and STEM Education and KITE Education Reform Agenda through mastery of 21st-century skills common core and use of appropriate and accessible education technology and other innovative information technologies in teaching.

During the turnover, LNNCHS Principal Anisal A. Sinal expressed her gratitude. “I am incredibly grateful for the generous support from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Governor Dimaporo in realizing our vision of tech-driven classrooms. We, as a public school, understand the challenges presented by limited resources. However, the integration of technology goes beyond simply acquiring gadgets; it’s about empowering our students to become active and knowledge-driven in their learning journey. We are fully committed to utilizing this support effectively and efficiently. Thank you very much, DOST!”

Previously, over 38 public schools in the province benefited from the DOST’s Science and Technology Academic and Research-based Openly Operated Kiosks (STARBOOKS). STARBOOKS is a digitized library which provides S&T information even without the use of the Internet.

The 21st CLEM collaborative project of DOST and PLGU Lanao del Norte is envisioned to enhance the educational landscape of the province by fostering 21st-century skills, enhancing science, technology, engineering (STEM) education, and providing essential resources for effective teaching and learning.

This initiative is in line with the Sustainable Development Goal no. 4, ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all. It is also aligned in the DOST Strategic Pillar of Human well-being promoted. (Sameeha A. Ali/DOST Lanao del Norte)

