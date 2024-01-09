UdM gets recognition for 100 percent board exams passing rate

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Universidad de Manila president Felma Carlos-Tria are both happy after the UdM received a new recognition. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the Universidad de Manila (UdM) was conferred an Academic Excellence Award at the 16th Association of Local Colleges and Universities Commission on Accreditation (ALCUCOA) National Conference.

The awarding was held on the first day of the conference, for member- schools that achieved 100% over-all passing rate in board exams.

UdM President Dr. Ma. Felma Carlos-Tria and the delegates who attended the conference accepted the award on behalf of the university.

The recognition was given by the ALCUCOA Board of Directors and Executive Officers headed by its Executive Director Dr. Raymundo P. Arcega, describing the achievement as ‘a testament to the proactive role of Universidad de Manila in bringing Philippine LCUs at the forefront of higher education, indeed signifying an educational legacy worth emulating by other institutions of higher learning.’

Lacuna said the award is a testament of UdM living up to its slogan, “Uplifting lives through quality education” as it posted 100% board passing rates for professional teachers (secondary), electronics technician and physical therapy in the past three years.

The university, under the stewardship of Tria, continues to obtain above-national-passing rates for Criminology and Nursing as well.

Meanwhile, the Manila City Council under the leadership of its Presiding Officer, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, recognized the UdM achievement by passing Resolution No. 548 Series of 2023 ‘Commending Universidad de Manila for receiving an Academic Excellence Award’.

Tria, for her part, said the award and recognition will serve to inspire her team to do even better in their efforts to produce the cream of the crop in various fields of endeavor.