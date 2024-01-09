Taiwanese fugitive nabbed by BI-FSU

139 SHARES Share Tweet

A Taiwanese man wanted in his home country for fraud was arrested by Bureau of Immigration agents on Monday.

Identified as Yang Chia-Le, 26-years-old, was arrested by officers of the Bureau of Immigration’s (BI) fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy in a residential area along Nueva Vizcaya St., in Bago Bantay, Quezon City. Yang will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig until his deportation. As a consequence of the immigration case, his name will also be included in the BI’s blacklist, barring him from re-entering the country in the future.

Sy said Yang was arrested pursuant to a mission order issued by the BI last week, after receiving information from the Taiwan government that he has been tagged as a fugitive from justice.

Records show that Yang is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Taiwan Taipei District Prosecutors Office in April last year for fraud.

He allegedly is a member of a telecom fraud syndicate illegally presenting themselves as law enforcement agents to defraud victims from Taiwan from December 2020 to January 2021.

He is said to be involved in at least two cases of fraud, amounting to P2.3 million. He is expected to serve prison time of more than 2 years upon his deportation to Taiwan.

Yang has been in the country since August 2022, with no subsequent application for extension of his visa, hence he is already an overstaying alien.

“Fraudsters like Yang attempt to hide in the Philippines and sometimes attempt to transfer their operations here,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

“We will not allow such things to happen, hence our tight cooperation with foreign governments who give us information about wanted fugitive remains. We will continue to hunt these fugitives down and deport them,” he added.