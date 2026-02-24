Underdog No More: Genadi Jorjoliani Shocks The World At BRAVE CF 104

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Last February 14, inside the famed Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade, Serbia, Genadi Jorjoliani walked toward the BRAVE Combat Federation cage with little fanfare and even fewer believers.

Across from him stood the highly regarded Danylo Voievodki, an unbeaten Russian heavyweight with a perfect 7-0 record, all victories by finish, and the attention of top promotions around the world.

On paper, the story seemed written. Jorjoliani was the stepping stone. However, fights are not won on paper.

By the end of the night at BRAVE CF 104, the script had been torn apart.

The 37-year-old Georgian veteran delivered a seismic upset, knocking out Voievodki in the first round and shaking the very foundation of the heavyweight division.

“I still feel like I am dreaming,” Jorjoliani said after the bout. “It was an unbelievable night for my career. I have worked for years for one moment like this, and to have it happen on this stage is something I will never forget.”

From the opening bell, there was a tension in the air. Voievodki attempted to assert his dominance early, but Jorjoliani refused to be intimidated.

He marched forward with relentless pressure, forcing the Russian onto the back foot and silencing the murmurs in the arena.

Then came the storm.

Sensing hesitation, Jorjoliani unleashed a brutal combination. A crushing right hook detonated on Voievodki’s jaw, sending the previously unbeaten Russian crashing to the canvas.

The Georgian followed with a barrage of unforgiving elbows that left no room for doubt. At the 4:15 mark of round one, the referee stepped in, as the underdog had rewritten the narrative.

“I came into this matchup with one goal, and that was to make a statement,” Jorjoliani stated. “People saw his record and forgot about me. I wanted them to remember my name.”

The win elevated Jorjoliani’s standing to 11-6 and handed Voievodki the first loss of his mixed martial arts career.

For a fighter who turned professional in 2019 and spent years grinding in search of a breakthrough, the moment felt surreal.

Now, Jorjoliani finds himself thrust into the spotlight of a loaded heavyweight division ruled by Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko.

The road to the top remains long and treacherous, but the Georgian has proven he belongs in the conversation.

“I know this is only the beginning,” Jorjoliani expressed. “I will go back to work, improve every day, and see where this road takes me. If I keep pushing, who knows how far I can go.”

