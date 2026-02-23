Borislav Nikolić Calls Out Muhammad Mokaev After Explosive Knockout At BRAVE CF 104

360 SHARES Share Tweet

It is safe to say that Borislav Nikolić has not forgotten about Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev one bit.

Fresh off a sensational walk-off knockout victory over Matheus Malta in their 64-kilogram catchweight contest at BRAVE CF 104, the reigning BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion wasted no time reigniting one of the most compelling rivalries in the promotion today.

Competing in front of a roaring hometown crowd at Belgrade’s Aleksandar Nikolić Hall, the Serbian superstar delivered a statement performance last February 14.

Nikolić flattened his Portuguese opponent in emphatic fashion, leaving no doubt that he remains one of the most dangerous forces under the BRAVE Combat Federation banner.

But even before the cheers had settled, his focus had already shifted. With fire in his eyes, Nikolić called out Mokaev, making it crystal clear that their unfinished business still lingers.

“I was looking around after the knockout, and I thought maybe Mokaev would appear again,” Nikolić said with a smirk. “He likes to show up when I win, right? Where are you now? I am right here.”

The tension between the two World Champions dates back to the historic BRAVE 100 this past November.

After Nikolić successfully defended his bantamweight crown against Hamza “Pride of Bahrain” Kooheji, Mokaev entered the cage fresh off capturing the inaugural flyweight strap and went nose-to-nose with the Serbian.

At that moment, Mokaev boldly expressed his desire to move up in weight and challenge Nikolić for his throne, teasing a blockbuster titleholder-versus-titleholder showdown.

For Nikolić, the answer remains the same.

“I respect what he has done. But if he wants to come up and test himself, I am ready. Just tell me the time and the location. I will be there. A champion does not hide,” Nikolić stated.

The potential super-fight has captured the imagination of fans worldwide, but Nikolić’s schedule is far from empty.

Lurking in the bantamweight rankings is No. 2 contender Lasha Abramishvili, who has racked up three straight finishes inside the BRAVE CF cage and is eager for his shot at gold.

There is also former BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Stephen “The Sniper” Loman, who officially returned to the organization last December and is expected to report for duty in the second quarter of 2026.

Still, Nikolić welcomes every challenge that comes his way.

“I am a fighting champion,” he declared. “It does not matter if it is Mokaev, Abramishvili, Loman, or anyone else. I will defend my belt against the best. That is what BRAVE champions do.”

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.