The Integrated Bar of the Philippines announced yesterday the holding of the 20th National Convention of Lawyers on January 30 to February 01, 2025 at the Waterfront Hotel in Lahug, Cebu City. Around four thousand (4000) lawyers from both the government and private sectors are expected to attend this biennial event.

The registration fee for the 20th NCL is twelve thousand (P 12,000.00) pesos per participant. But if registration is made on or before May 15, 2024 the “early bird” rate is ten thousand pesos (P10,000.00). The IBP has set October 31, 2024 as the deadline for registration and registration can be effected “online” via the myIBP App. The IBP clarified that no “onsite” registration shall be allowed.

Due to limited space, the first one thousand nine hundred and forty (1,940) registrants shall be accommodated at the main ballroom of the Waterfront Hotel. Other registrants shall be given seats at four (4) additional ballrooms at the said hotel.

The Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo will grace the opening day of the convention. Many of the Justices of the Court will be MCLE lecturers on that day.

Full attendance to the convention will enable a participant to earn eighteen (18) MCLE units as well as comply with one of five (5) attendance to national or regional conventions, for purposes of complying with the requirements of lifetime membership in the IBP.

Queries may be sent by IBP members to former IBP Governor Gina Mirano-Jesena, who is the 20th NCL Convention Director, via email at [email protected] and via Viber at mobile no. +63 919 083 7895.