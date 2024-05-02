416 SHARES Share Tweet

Partnership will empower enterprise customers to build high-performing machine learning data management solutions

ASIA PACIFIC/ SINGAPORE, May 2, 2024 – Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), a forward-thinking data science and AI specialist. Cloudera’s true hybrid data platform for data, analytics, and AI and machine learning solutions, combined with ADI’s rich experience in Apache Spark and successful deployment of AI-powered solutions, will empower financial services and industrial customers in Asia Pacific to more effectively operationalize data science and AI across diverse business verticals. ADI will provide consultancy and implementation services on Cloudera software in the areas of enterprise AI/ML/AI Lab, data governance and ethics.

The collaboration with ADI will explore powerful generative AI (GenAI) applications within Cloudera solutions using Accelerators for Machine Learning Projects (AMPs) and offering end-to-end examples, jumpstarting any enterprise’s machine learning (ML)/GenAI development journey. These customizable solutions enable organizations to more quickly and intuitively build, adapt and deploy GenAI applications for specific use cases, spanning data ingestion, engineering, data lake design, data quality, ML model and app development and operational efficiency.

“ADI will build GenAI solutions on Cloudera’s platform, helping customers turn AI hype into business reality,” said Remus Lim, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan at Cloudera. “In addition to delivering powerful GenAI capabilities and performance to customers, the results of this partnership will empower enterprises to make more accurate and timely decisions, making data and advanced AI processes easier and faster across the enterprise, increasing revenue generation and optimizing cost. We look forward to supporting our customers in deploying AI at scale across the enterprise.”

“As we embark on this strategic partnership with Cloudera, we’re ready to unlock new dimensions of excellence and value for our customers,” says Dr. David R. Hardoon, ADI Chief Executive Officer. “This aligns with our commitment at ADI to harness the power of data and AI for tangible business and sustainability outcomes. With Cloudera’s robust data management capabilities and scalable machine learning platform, we’re confident in accelerating the development and deployment of AI-powered solutions. Together, we’ll empower our teams to extract actionable insights from data more effectively, pushing the boundaries of data innovation and enhancing our competitive edge in the digital era.”

Cloudera and ADI’s collective capabilities will allow forward-thinking organizations to develop accretive GenAI solutions that can set them apart from their peers.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform data anywhere into trusted enterprise AI so they can reduce costs and risks, increase productivity, and accelerate business performance. Our open data lakehouse enables secure data management and portable cloud-native data analytics, helping organizations manage and analyze data of all types, on any cloud, public or private. With as much data under management as the hyperscalers, we’re the preferred data partner for the top companies in almost every industry. Cloudera has guided the world on the value and future of data and continues to lead a vibrant ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community. Learn more at Cloudera.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X. Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI)

Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) is a forward-thinking data science and AI start-up with a strong commitment to research and a human-centric approach. Our mission is to provide transformative AI-powered products and capabilities to businesses across diverse sectors. With a heritage rooted in the Philippines’ Aboitiz Group and headquartered in Singapore, we are uniquely positioned to serve clients across the financial services, power, and smart cities industries. For more information, visit adi.tech.