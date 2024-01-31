31 members of AMBALA cut ties from CTG in Tarlac

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – Along with the successful Closing Ceremony of the AgriBusiness Training Program of farmers of the Malayang Magbubukid ng Asyenda Luisita (MALAYA), 31 former members of a communist-affiliated mass organization –Alyansa ng Magbubukid ng Asyenda Luisita (AMBALA) formally cut their ties from the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) at Barangay Balete, Tarlac City, on January 30, 2024.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, Northern Luzon Command and member agencies of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict 3 (RTF-ELCAC) welcomed the withdrawal of support, highlighting that it is a major setback for the remaining CTG in Tarlac, who are working to regain their lost mass support, especially in the farmer sector.

The chairperson of MALAYA, Florida “Ka Pong” Sibayan, expressed her sincere gratitude and thanks for the military forces of the Philippines and its public and corporate partners’ persistent support.

She also stated that the former AMBALA members’ decision to stop supporting the CTG shows that they choose peace and development over the violence and insurrection that the CTG has brought about.

Meanwhile, the 31 former members of AMBALA will be joining the MALAYA, an organization and cooperative of former supporters and members of CTG in Tarlac and will be one of the voices for Peace and Unity in ending the Communist Terrorist Armed Conflict in the Northern and Central Luzon.