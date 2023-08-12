Bacolod-Silay airport inspected by DOTr-CAAP

139 SHARES Share Tweet

A joint inspection was made by Department of Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim, CAAP Deputy Director General for Administration Atty. Danjun Lucas and House of Representatives Transportation Committee representative Atty. Edward Relucio at the Bacolod-Silay Airport recently.

CAAP Acting Area VI Manager Engr. Joebon Monserate and Bacolod-Silay Airport Acting Manager Engr. Roel Aranzado, as well as the airport’s staff welcomed the team which made the visit on August 9.

According to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio, the group toured the airport, including the runway, the terminal building, and the control tower. They also met with airport staff to discuss the airport’s operations and future plans.

DDGA Lucas expressed his satisfaction with the airport’s condition and operations and said he is glad that the airport is well-maintained as it is a vital asset to the region, even as he also shared his confidence that the airport will continue to grow and improve in the years to come, said Apolonio.