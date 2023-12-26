BI partners with adb to heighten anti-corruption and integrity drive

277 SHARES Share Tweet

IN order to fortify integrity and service excellence within the agency, Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that the bureau has teamed up with the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The joint initiative, which was among the BI and the Corporate Services Department’s Government Relations Unit (CSIS-GR) and the Office of Anticorruption and Integrity (OAI) of the ADB emerged as part of a continuous efforts to provide integrity seminars for government personnel.

The training, which was held recently, targeted frontline BI personnel assigned in different offices of the agency and aimed to focus on the alignment of the BI’s vision to enhance its competencies, ensuring that it provides outstanding service while upholding the highest standards of integrity.

OAI Integrity Specialist Noel B. Anderson and Associate Integrity Officer Mayumi Estacio led the seminar, emphasizing the fusion of exceptional customer service delivery with meticulous data administration and file integrity.

Highlighting the importance of stakeholder collaboration, Tansingco said: “Our partnership with stakeholders is integral to the Bureau’s success. Through collaborative efforts like this, we demonstrate our commitment to fortifying relationships and harnessing collective expertise.”

“Our collaborative efforts with the ADB underscore the importance of partnerships in fortifying the Bureau’s integrity and elevating service standards. By fostering alliances and investing in training initiatives, we are committed to empowering our personnel,” he added.