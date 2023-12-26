Two pedophiles barred entry in NAIA

The two pedophiles who were denied entry by the BI (JERRY S. TAN)

TWO more foreign pedophiles were barred entry at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for being undesirable aliens.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the two aliens as American James Riley Grant, 44, who was turned away at the NAIA 3 last Dec. 22 and Australian Gideon Hayes, 52, who arrived at the NAIA 1 on Dec. 20.

Tansingco said the passengers were excluded pursuant to a provision in the immigration act which prohibits the entry of aliens charged and convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.

Records show that Grant is a registered sex offender in Jacksonville, Florida due to his conviction on sex crimes 25 years ago.

A Florida court reportedly convicted Grant on two counts of attempted Rape in the first and second degree as well as on two counts of taking indecent liberties with children, also in the first and second degree.

In the case of Hayes, the BI said he was convicted in Australia in September 2004 on two counts of indecent treatment of children and received a two-year probation sentence.

Hayes previously admitted sending money to children in the Philippines whom he had met during previous trips or online. He was said to be traveling to the county to meet with minors offering sexual services.

Both Grant and Hayes have been included in the BI’s blacklist.

“We have noticed an upsurge in the arrival of foreign sex offenders in our ports. Despite published reports of their exclusions, they keep coming here but we remain undeterred in our efforts to enforce the law against these unwanted aliens,” Tansingco said.