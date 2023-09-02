BI processes 100 Filipinos repatriated from Kuwait

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 100 repatriated Filipinos who arrived from Kuwait at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 last September 1 were processed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The repatriates arrived on board a Gulf Air flight from Kuwait Friday morning and were assisted by officials from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT).

The BI noted that common reasons stated by the Filipinos for the repatriation were maltreatment from their employers, improperly documented, ran away from their employers, poor working conditions, contract violation, delayed salary, and expecting a child.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco underscored the need for Filipino overseas workers to depart with proper documentation.

“As in the case of the repatriates, because they left with the proper documentation from the Philippine government, the appropriate government agencies were able to more easily rescue them and give proper assistance,” said Tansingco.

Those leaving as a tourist and working abroad face a high risk for exploitation, given their vulnerabilities of having improper documentation, he underscored.