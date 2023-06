12 OFWs sa Saudi, hindi pa rin nare-rescue

Sequel collaboration. Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) President and CEO Roberto B. Tan (left) and Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) Postmaster General and CEO Luis D. Carlos sign the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the production of the PDIC’s 60th anniversary commemorative stamps, another collaboration between PDIC and PHLPost, 10 years after the two institutions’ initial partnership for the production of the PDIC’s 50th anniversary commemorative stamps back in 2013. The MOA was signed in simple ceremonies on June 15, 2023.