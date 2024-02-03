Brando Bal to perform their upcoming single at ‘Sparks Fly at Araneta City’ Valentine’s concert

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines — Araneta City, renowned as the ‘City of Firsts’ in Metro Manila, is set to host a Valentine’s Day celebration on February 14, 2024, with the ‘Sparks Fly at Araneta City’ Valentine’s Concert as its main event, scheduled to take place at Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2, Araneta City, from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Brando Bal, the five-piece Filipino alt-pop indie rock band known for continuously carving their distinctive niche in the indie music scene with their unique blend of soulful blues, pop-rock, and alternative rock, will perform to the event as the front act. The band is making a triumphant return to the stage after a three-year hiatus, marking their first-ever mall show at Araneta City’s Valentine’s Concert.

This special event will also feature the debut performance of Brando Bal’s upcoming single, which will be exclusively distributed by Warner Music Philippines, adding an extra layer of excitement to the concert. The band first entered the scene with their self-released 2019 album titled “Experimental,” as well as their 2020 hit single “Anghel” –– which has amassed over 4.1 million streams on the Spotify platform.

Comprising Mark Brando Baloloy on guitar and vocals, Allen Lestingyo on guitar, Marjun Gonzales on bass, Zedrick Lara on keys, and Merwin Hipona on drums, the five-piece act is ready to mesmerize the audience with their unique sound.

This Valentine’s Day, let’s celebrate the spark of luck, love, and music with Brando Bal here at the city of firsts.