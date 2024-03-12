Cebu Pacific named among best employer for fresh grads in 2024

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Cebu Pacific had been named as among the best employers in the country for fresh graduates this 2024.

The recognition was bestowed by careers and education technology company Prosple which highlighted the airline’s commitment to fostering a safe and dynamic workplace environment for individuals hoping to tread a successful career in the aviation industry.

It was learned that CEB is the only airline in Prosple’s list of the top 100 best Philippine employers for fresh graduates this year, improving its ranking to 19th from 88th in the 2023 list.

Prosple, a Sydney-based organization that aims to connect students with employers and education opportunities, ranked employers based on page views and applications on their website as well as feedback on the quality of programs for fresh graduates.

Prosple underscored how CEB’s work culture helps fresh graduates strengthen their communication skills and confidence in performing their tasks.

“While recognizing the fast-paced environment in the aviation industry, CEB’s “supportive” leadership makes the work manageable,” it added.

Felix Dan Lopez, CEB Chief Human Resources Officer, said:“Being included among the best employers for fresh graduates in the Philippines is a testament to Cebu Pacific’s commitment to provide an impactful, relevant, and excellent work experience for our Moment Makers, while nurturing a workplace environment that feels like a family. We will further strengthen the ways we engage with our employees to make their stay in CEB even more worthwhile.”

It was noted that over the years, CEB has continuously improved its employee engagement initiatives by offering online and offline modes of learning and organizing activities that aim to strengthen camaraderie among its staff. The airline has also sought to make the workplace even more inclusive through equal employment opportunities and programs that celebrate everyone’s individuality.

Last year, CEB also bagged the Best Employer Brand, the highest award at the LinkedIn Talent Awards, in recognition of its strong commitment to engage talents in a meaningful way. The airline was also a finalist for the Diversity Champion category – a recognition for companies who initiated and inspired meaningful conversations around Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging & Equity.