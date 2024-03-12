Rats in NAIA fall one by one

194 SHARES Share Tweet

SOLID action has been taken by authorities from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) to eliminate rats and other pests after their reported existence recently have gone viral on social media.

Videos of sightings of bed bugs, rats and cockroaches have recently made the rounds on social media, prompting MIAA general manager Eric Ines to hold a meeting with pest control providers and give them an ultimatum.

It was slearned that several rats have been caught by pest control services personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 departure area using non-toxic methods such as sticky mouse traps and pads.

The pest control team said they did not use poison to so as to avoid any unpleasant odors that could affect passengers and airport workers.

Ines previously warned pest control providers to improve their services or be blacklisted from doing business at the airports.

Ines’ spokesman Chris Bendijo said that the pest control personnel placed sticky mouse traps and pads in strategic areas of the NAIA terminals.