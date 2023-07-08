CitySavings and RAFI – EJACC bring Project Pink to Southern Cebu

PINK IS THE COLOR OF HOPE. In partnership with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. - Eduardo J. Aboitiz Cancer Center (RAFI - EJACC), City Savings Bank (CitySavings), under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative Project Pink, conducted a two-day breast cancer awareness session and a free medical mission to more than 600 teaching and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd) Carcar City, Cebu.

City Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift arm subsidiary of the Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), is dedicated to supporting the education community through convenient banking services, as well as its advocacy for health and well-being. In partnership with the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. – Eduardo J. Aboitiz Cancer Center (RAFI – EJACC), CitySavings brought their Project Pink to Carcar City, Cebu. The initiative aims to raise more awareness of breast cancer and conduct a free medical mission to over 600 teaching and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The two-day session featured informative discussions on breast cancer and provided free breast check-ups and pap smear screenings conducted by RAFI – EJACC, CitySaving’s non-profit partner dedicated to providing healthcare services to underserved communities.

RAFI – EJACC medical oncologist Dr. Amabelle Trina Gerona talked about the latest advancements in cancer detection and treatment, as well as risk factors and prevention measures. Early detection is crucial for breast cancer treatment, as it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women.

To enhance attendees’ understanding of women’s health, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center resident doctors Dr. Ivy Nasayao-Latido and Dr. Althea Cabacaba shared their expertise on cervical cancer. Dr. Latido discussed effective primary and secondary prevention approaches available such as human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines and examination for and treatment of precancerous lesions. Dr. Cabacaba highlighted that cervical cancer screening and family planning are important in combatting maternal and infant morbidity and mortality, as well as death among women.

A testament of strength and hope, DepEd Carcar Senior Education Program Specialist Dr. Juana Dicdiquin talked about her journey as a cancer survivor.

“I encourage my fellow teachers to undergo screening, and for those fighting cancer to have courage and face it head-on. Learn to prioritize, love, and take care of yourselves,” said Dr. Dicdiquin.

“My gratitude goes to CitySavings and RAFI – EJACC for their dedication and help extended to our teachers. Let us continue to look after our health,” shared DepEd Carcar Public Schools District Supervisor Dr. Maritoni Genumbaga Baldespinosa.

CitySavings Regional Business Head for Central Visayas Ryan Bascug shared an inspirational message as he closed the session: “There is more to pink than just a color. For us at CitySavings, pink is nurturing life, recognizing the challenges and battles, and appreciating that despite the circumstances, we share support systems and programs for everyone’s health and well-being.”

