DILG and ULAP Forge Collaborative Partnership to Implement EO 41

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos on Friday met with officials of the Union of Local Authorities of Philippines (ULAP) to discuss national and local collaboration towards implementing President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive on the prohibition of pass-through fees.

Executive Order (EO) 41 issued recently by the President prohibits the collection of pass-through fees on national roads and urges local government units (LGUs) to suspend the collection of any form of fees upon all types of vehicles transporting goods under Section 153 or 155 of Republic Act No. 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991.

Such fees include sticker fees, discharging fees, delivery fees, market fees, toll fees, entry fees, or Mayor’s Permit fees that are imposed upon all motor vehicles transporting goods and passing through any local public roads constructed and funded by said LGUs.

In his meeting with National President Gov. Dax Cua and other league officials, Abalos urged them to encourage their member leagues and respective constituent LGUs to pass resolutions of support for EO 41 expressing their commitment to align their actions with the objectives of the EO.

“The DILG recognizes that LGUs are essential partners of the national government in achieving national development goals. We, therefore, urge ULAP to mobilize support for EO 41 to facilitate the seamless flow of goods and services throughout the country,” he said.

“Kapag magkatuwang at nagtutulungan ang national government, ang mga leagues at mga LGUs, lahat ng hamon ay kaya nating harapin at mas magiging epektibo at bibilis ang paghahatid natin ng serbisyo sa ating mga mamamayan,” he added.

On his part, ULAP President, Gov. Dax Cua expressed ULAP’s full commitment to the objectives of EO 41 by passing a resolution calling upon all LGUs to immediately comply with the said directive.

At the same time, Cua said he will urge all LGUs to adhere to the order and enact local ordinances suspending or discontinuing the collection of such fees within their respective jurisdictions.

He said ULAP will foster close collaboration with DILG and other relevant agencies to ensure the effective enforcement of the moratorium on pass-through fees.

ULAP is the umbrella organization of all leagues of local government units and local government officials in country, serving as the focal representative and mouthpiece of the subnational government in all policy and program platforms to amplify our unified advocacy towards the strengthening of LGUs into able partners in nation-building.

