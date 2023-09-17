DOST-MIRDC helps strengthen local die and mold industry with the MTSC facility in Cavite

388 SHARES Share Tweet

DOST-Metals Industry Research and Development (DOST-MIRDC) conducted a Mold Technology Demonstration, Appreciation, and Promotion activity recently in General Trias, Cavite to promote the Mold Technology Support Center (MTSC) and hear testimonials from their clients in the manufacturing sector.

The MTSC aims to develop die and mold-related skills to ensure that there will be a ready pool of people to hire in the industry, as well as help make the manufacturing industry more competitive. According to Atty. Norma Tañag, Zone Administrator of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA), there are more than 200 companies that are expected to benefit from MTSC’s training program and webinars.

Success stories that stemmed from these training sessions and webinars were shared during the event, thus validating the importance of the center to boosting capacity building initiatives in the die and mold industry.

“This is one of the core reasons bakit po ako nasa Kawasaki– dahil po sa training ng MIRDC,” Kawasaki Motors Philippines Engineer Christian Celso Dumala Jr. shared.

Dumala also said that there is a lack of basic knowledge in creating molds for automotive parts, and the MTSC’s training helped them localize their production.

“One of the challenges ni Kawasaki is ‘yung lack of basic knowledge sa molde (mold). Sa die jigs and fixture po medyo advanced ang knowledge namin, pero pagdating po sa molde, madalas po pinapagawa po namin sa Japan or overseas,” he explained. “So, nung nalaman ko po na may training si MTSC regarding po sa molds design, molds assembly, agad ko po siyang ni-refer sa top supervisors namin.”

The MTSC’s help in localizing production was also highlighted by McBride Corporation’s Production Supervisor Charlie Buenaventura. McBride Corporation, which specializes in providing PET bottles, found better ways of manufacturing through DOST-MIRDC’s facility.

“Lagi po kaming present sa mga seminar ni DOST. Marami po talaga kaming natututunan sa mga seminar nila, nagagamit namin sa company,” he said. “Ang technology ni MTSC, napaka-advanced, kaya mas natuto talaga kami. Ang plano ni McBride, magkaroon kami ng engagement talaga with MTSC.”

The center’s training program also extends to the academe, aiding Science Research Specialist Aljohn Jay Punongbayan of the University of the Philippines Diliman in his research and designs.

The MTSC has been up and running since the completion of the building in May 2022. While the partnership project with the Republic of Korea is expected to end, the center remains bullish with the continuing government support to sustain its operations.

Jacqueline R. Parairo, DOST-STII