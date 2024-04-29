DSWD chief hands over livelihood grants to ex-rebels

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian personally hands over Livelihood Settlement Grants (LSG) to former rebels on Monday (April 29) at Bulwagang Bandong 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division Headquarters in Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija.

Secretary Gatchalian met with the officials of the Kaugnay troops to discuss concerns and issues along development and security in the region and led the distribution of livelihood aid to ex-rebels, as part of his role as the Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) for Central Luzon.

The livelihood grants under the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) were awarded to beneficiaries from the provinces of Aurora, Bulacan, Zambales and Tarlac.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian during the awarding of assistance were Philippine Army 7ID Commander MGen. Andrew Costelo and DSWD Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) Regional Director Venus Rebuldela.

DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay and other officers of the Army’s 7th ID also attended the activity.