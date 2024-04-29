DSWD chief, Army 7th ID officials discuss dev’t, security concerns for Central Luzon

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and officials of the Philippine Army’s 7th Infantry (Kaugnay) Division discuss the regional development and security concerns for Central Luzon during an executive conference held on Monday (April 29) at the Silid Heneral Llanera, 7ID Headquarters in Fort Magsaysay, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija.

As the Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) for Central Luzon, Secretary Gatchalian was briefed by the Kaugnay troops on the status of former rebels and conflict-affected and-vulnerable areas in the region.

Secretary Gatchalian ordered DSWD Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns Alan Tanjusay and DSWD Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) Regional Director Venus Rebuldela to look at how existing social protection programs of the agency can help in addressing insecurity and instability being faced by these individuals and communities.

Philippine Army officials who attended the executive conference were 7ID Commander MGen. Andrew Costelo; Asst. Division Commander BGen. Dennis Pacis; Division Chaplain LTC Arturo Llaso (CHS); chief of staff Col. Ronald Bautista, MNSA; asst. chief of staff for operations (G3) LTC Isidro Vicente, GSC; 702nd Brigade Commander BGen. Gulliver Señires; 703rd Brigade Commander BGen. Joseph Norwin Pasamonte; Asst. Division Commander for Reservist and Retirees Affairs Col. George Bergonia, MNS; and Division Inspector General Col. Rodrigo Mariñas, MNSA.