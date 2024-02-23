DSWD chief tours USAID, WFP officials at NROC

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian tours officials of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and World Food Programme (WFP) – Philippines at the National Resource Operations Center (NROC) in Pasay City on Thursday (February 22).

The DSWD chief explained to Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia (DAA) Sara Borodin and USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn the capacity and mechanisms used by the DSWD in disaster response. The NROC tour was part of the country visit of DAA Borodin to the Philippines and was facilitated by WFP Country Director a.i. Dipayan Bhattacharyya and other WFP officials including WFP Emergency Coordinator Hannes Goegele, and WFP Supply Chain Officer Joao Merencio.

Also joining the NROC tour were DSWD Undersecretary for Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG) Diana Cajipe, Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for DRMG and National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB) Concurrent Director Leo Quintilla, and Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) Director Michael Cristopher Mathay.