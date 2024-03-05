DSWD chief visits shelter for elderly in Victoria, Australia

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian visits the Maharlika Lodge respite center in Narre Warren in Victoria, Australia on Tuesday (March 5). The visit was made upon the invitation of Ms. Corina Dutlow, Chief Executive Officer of the Australian-Filipino Community Services (AFCS).

The Lodge is a project funded by the Commonwealth Government to provide temporary shelter for individuals living with dementia and their carers, the first of its kind in Victoria. The AFCS, on the other hand, is a registered charity and community service provider which offers a range of services and activities aimed at supporting the health and well-being of Filipinos and in celebrating Filipino culture.

Secretary Gatchalian is currently in Australia as part of the Philippine delegation led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit from March 3-6.

The DSWD chief, together with DSWD Undersecretary for Policy and Plans Group Adonis Sulit, was welcomed by AFCS executives, Ms. Maina Walkley, Ms. Corine Dutlow, and Mr. Gerry Ocampo.

Philippine Consulate to Melbourne Consul Jan Sherwin, the DSWD Secretary’s chief of staff Evelyn Aribon, and Policy Development and Planning Bureau Assistant Bureau Director Hanna Giray-Carcido accompanied Secretary Gatchalian in the visit to Maharlika Lodge.