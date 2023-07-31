DSWD extends over Php112 M humanitarian aid to 718k families affected by ‘Egay’

DSWD Bicol FO dispatches 9k food packs to Abra: Despite reeling from the impact of the Mayon eruption, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office has kept the spirit of bayanihan alive as it dispatched some 9,000 family food packs (FFPs) for Typhoon-hit Abra on Monday (July 31), as part of inter-Field Office (FO) augmentation efforts. Assisted by personnel of the Philippine Army (PA), personnel of DSWD Field Office - 5 loaded the food packs from the FO’s Pawa warehouse to the four-wing truck that will ferry the FFPs to Abra, one of the Northern Luzon provinces that bore the brunt of Typhoon Egay.

DSWD Bicol FO dispatches 9k food packs to Abra: Despite reeling from the impact of the Mayon eruption, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office has kept the spirit of bayanihan alive as it dispatched some 9,000 family food packs (FFPs) for Typhoon-hit Abra on Monday (July 31), as part of inter-Field Office (FO) augmentation efforts. Assisted by personnel of the Philippine Army (PA), personnel of DSWD Field Office - 5 loaded the food packs from the FO’s Pawa warehouse to the four-wing truck that will ferry the FFPs to Abra, one of the Northern Luzon provinces that bore the brunt of Typhoon Egay.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported on Monday (July 31) that it has extended more than Php112 million in resource augmentation assistance to the local government units (LGUs) affected by Super Typhoon Egay and the southwest monsoon.

The DSWD assistance were in the form of family food packs (FFPs) and non-food items (NFIs) as well as financial aid through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

As of press time, a total of 718,016 families or 2,609,366 persons have been affected by ‘Egay” in 4,398 barangays in Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, 5 (Bicol), 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), 8 (Eastern Visayas), 11 (Davao), 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Some 13,411 families or 50,005 individuals are still staying in 625 evacuation centers set up by LGUs in the affected regions,” said the report reaching the Disaster Response and Management Group (DRMG).

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian has assured the public that the Department has sufficient funds and stockpiles of relief goods to send as augmentation assistance to LGUs that may need additional FFPs and non-food items (NFIs).

The DSWD chief said the Department has Php663.67 million Quick Response Fund (QRF) at the DSWD Central Office and Php69.03 million available in the Regional Field Offices (FOs).

“These available QRF may support the relief needs of the families affected by the effects of the southwest monsoon and Super Typhoon “Egay” through inter-FO augmentation,” Secretary Gatchalian said.