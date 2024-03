194 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) personnel gather at a designated earthquake evacuation site during the First Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill 2024 at the DSWD Central Office on Monday (March 25).

As the Vice-Chair for Disaster Response Pillar of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the DSWD is one with the nation in ensuring that every Filipino is always prepared when an earthquake strikes.