MSU-IIT, DOST empower researchers through Research Writeshop

Mr. Jesse Nicavera, one of the speakers from the NRCP shares his topic to the researchers. (photo courtesy of MSU - IIT Silahis)

The Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) and the Department of Science and Technology in region 10 empowered 70 researchers through a two-day writeshop at the university campus, Iligan City on March 6-7, 2024.

The training was designed to further enhance the proposal writing skills of the participants. Researchers learn to identify key gaps in research and outline effective plans to fill them through interactive sessions.

Among the training speakers and facilitators is Mr. Jesse Nicavera from the National Research Council of the Philippines (NRCP).

The DOST Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research & Development (PCIEERD) was also represented by Engr. Jayson Nuval, Engr. Bianca Marie Domingo, Engr. Julius Mayorga, and Engr. Christian Alec Managa, who discussed the priority areas of PCIEERD and shared tips on the preparation of an effective workplan and line-item budget.

Ms. Melissa Bulao, from the DOST Philippine Council for Health Research & Development (PCHRD), also discussed the R&D priority areas of PCHRD and shared some strategies for good proposal preparation.

As a result of the workshop, several research proposals were crafted for submission to the 2024 DOST Grants-in-Aid Call for Proposals. These proposals are expected to enhance MSU-IIT’s research output and contribute to the region’s socio-economic development.

Dr. Ephrime B. Metillo, Vice Chancellor for Research & Enterprise at MSU-IIT, expressed deep appreciation for DOST’s unwavering support and assistance throughout the workshop. Dr. Metillo emphasized the importance of such initiatives in elevating the quality of research proposals and increasing their chances of success in subsequent evaluation processes.

“Our partnership with DOST is a reflection to MSU-IIT’s unending commitment in cultivating a vibrant culture of research that enriches teaching-learning process, enhances the university’s reputation, and fosters interdisciplinary collaboration that is responsive to the pressing needs of the community,” he added.

The initiative to upskill local researchers is anchored in the DOST strategic pillar on promotion of human well-being. (Rubie Mae D. Fernandez/DOST-X)

