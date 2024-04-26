Mayor Honey urges households to avail of anti-polio vaccines for kids

Mayor Honey Lacuna with MHD chief Dr. Poks Pangan as they urge residents to avail of the free anti-polio vaccines and other services being given for free at the 44 health centers in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna called on the heads and officials of the city’s 896 barangays to urge their constituents to avail of the free polio vaccines being offered in the 44 health centers being run by the local government.

This, as she also invited the residents to pay the health centers a visit and know the different free primary health care services being given there for free.

Lacuna said that the administration of polio vaccines which is being done under the supervision of the Manila Health Department (MDH) headed by Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan.

It was learned from Pangan that the city began administering free polio vaccinations on April 15 and that this will be done up to May 15, 2024. Those who may avail it are children 59 months old and below or five years old and younger.

Pangan said that while walk-ins are being entertained, it is still best to register online for an appointment, so that city health authorities will have a file of one’s data for future needs, if any.

According to Lacuna, residents should not wait for the onset of illness before having themselves checked.

“Prevention is always better than cure. Tangkilikin ninyo ang ating mga health centers. Pabakunahan po ninyo ang inyong mga anak, apo o alaga,” she stressed.

“‘Wag na po kayong makipagsiksikan sa ospital, kng matutugunan ng health center ang inyong problema. Sila po ang magssabi kung kailangang sa ospital kayo magpunta,” the mayor added.

In such cases, Lacuna said the health center concerned will refer the patient to the hospital nearest to him or her.