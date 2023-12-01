DSWD ranks No. 2 among Top 5 performing gov’t agencies in Octa survey

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Friday (December 1) welcomed the result of the third quarter Tugon ng Masa survey conducted by the OCTA Research from September 30 to October 4.

Based on the latest OCTA survey, the DSWD was No. 2 among the Top 5 performing government agencies with a rating of 75 percent, next to the Department of Education (DepEd) which posted a rating of 80 percent.

Also in the Top 5 list of performing agencies are the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Health (DOH), and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

“On behalf of the entire DSWD under the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to all Filipinos for recognizing the efforts of the DSWD in uplifting the lives of the poor and vulnerable sectors,” DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said.

In the same survey, the DSWD was also among the Top 5 trusted government agencies.

With a rating of 73%, the DSWD was 5th in the list together with the DepEd as the most trusted agency, followed by CHED, DPWH, and DOH.

“With these favorable ratings, the DSWD vows to further improve and innovate our systems and processes to provide quality and efficient services to the people we serve,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, pointed out.

OCTA Research is a non-profit and independent public opinion research organization.