NCCA Gallery unveils DUGÓNGGINTÔ Exhibition

139 SHARES Share Tweet

The NCCA Gallery unveiled the exquisite craftsmanship of goldsmith Ely “Oslog” Arcilla Jr. in collaboration with jewelry designer Adam Pereyra on February 8, 2024. Curated by Marian Pastor Roces, DUGÓNGGINTÔ highlighted the age-old tradition of utilizing gold as the premier medium for artistic expression in the Philippines. In Philippine societies, gold is used as a symbol of purity of inner being, or “dalisay.” It is also an invaluable material to express virtuosity and convey the pleasures of both invisible and visible powers.

In line with the celebration of National Arts Month, this exhibition brought these exquisite pieces to the general public, offering an opportunity for all to appreciate the pieces typically enjoyed only by elites and art connoisseurs.

The opening ceremony commenced with a welcoming message from NCCA deputy executive director for operations Bernan Joseph R. Corpuz, followed by remarks from curator Marian Pastor Roces. The renowned curator praised Pereyra for his mission to highlight and pay tribute to the name and artistry of Oslog. “So many exhibitions with so-called folk arts and so-called traditional arts, halos hindi nila kilala ang gumawa. Sa halos 90% ng lahat ng exhibit ng katutubo, hindi kilala ang pangalan.” Meanwhile, Oslog and Pereyra expressed their sentiments and gratitude. The ribbon-cutting was attended by students, arts and culture enthusiasts, and the general public.

“DUGÓNGGINTÔ” will run from February 8 to 29, 2024, at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Gallery located on the Ground Floor, NCCA Building, 633 General Luna St., Intramuros, 1002 Manila. NCCA Gallery Hours are from Mondays to Thursdays, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Fridays & Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information on the NCCA Gallery, call (+63 2) 8527 2192 or email [email protected].