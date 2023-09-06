PBBM cites Canada’s role in promoting maritime security, safety under its Indo-Pacific Strategy

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) recognizes Canada’s role in promoting maritime security and safety in the region under its Indo-Pacific Strategy launched last November, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said, citing its role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

“We certainly welcome the initiatives under Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, such as training on smart border patrols, addressing crime and terrorism, and military-to-military capacity building, to name but a few,” President Marcos said in his intervention during the ASEAN-Canada Summit at the Jakarta Convention Center where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally attended.

“We recognize Canada’s role in promoting maritime security and safety in the region. We welcome Canada’s continued engagement through capacity-building programs, specialized and skill-based training to counter traditional and emerging threats,” President Marcos told Trudeau.

At the same time, Marcos said the regional grouping welcomes the adoption of the Joint Leaders’ Statement on ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership, which is timely as Canada deepens its relations with ASEAN with the launch of its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Upholding ASEAN Centrality, Marcos said the Strategy seeks to promote peace, resilience, and security; expand trade, investment, and supply chain resilience; invest in and connect people; build a sustainable and green future in the Indo-Pacific region with ASEAN at its core.

“To further expand mutual trade, we should continue efforts at enhancing ASEAN connectivity and supply chains,” he said.

Marcos also recognized Canada’s continued support for education in ASEAN and its Feminist International Assistance Policy, including its support for the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (AIPR) through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.

Earlier, President Marcos and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau had a bilateral meeting at the sidelines of the summit, where Trudeau invited him to visit Canada next year as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. | PND