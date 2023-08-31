249 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The closing ceremony of the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) preparedness mission known as Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23) took place on Wednesday with the presence of LIEUTENANT GENERAL FERNYL G BUCA PAF, the Commander of Northern Luzon Command (COMNOLCOM) in lieu of GENERAL ROMEO S BRAWNER Jr., Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (CSAFP) as Guest of Honor and Speaker. The event, held in San Fernando La Union, marked the culmination of a series of collaborative efforts aimed at fostering regional cooperation and disaster response preparedness.

The ceremony commenced with a pre-program concert by the United States Armed Forces Band Corps. Delegates from Australia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom converged, personifying the spirit of unity that defines the Pacific Partnership initiative.

Highlights of the program included a mesmerizing performance from the localities, which further highlighted the rich cultural diversity of the region.

Honorable Alfredo Pablo R. Ortega, City Vice Mayor of San Fernando La Union, expressed his gratitude for the substantial impact of the PP23 on the local community and the participating nations. He said, “Our partnership goes beyond the paper partnership, but it is now called friendship.”

Meanwhile, LTGEN BUCA also expressed that “the Pacific Partnership 2023 not only cemented global bonds but also ushered in a new era of disaster response and preparedness.”

“As the Pacific Partnership 2023 draws to a close, the legacy of cooperation, knowledge sharing, and community engagement will undoubtedly continue to resonate in the region,” the NOLCOM Commander added.

COMNOLCOM also read the message of the CSAFP wherein he highlighted the principles that were greatly evident during this year’s iteration of the Pacific Partnership which are “mutual respect; collaborative planning and consultation; capacity-building; and long-term sustainability.”

The CSAFP’s message ended with a Filipino proverb saying: “Sa pagtutulungan, lahat ay makakamit” which translates to “Through cooperation, all can be achieved.” “This is not just a saying but a belief, a guiding light, for all of us as we move forward, hand in hand, towards a safe, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” read LTGEN BUCA.

The Pacific Partnership’s main line of efforts encompassed Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Preparation, Medical Engagements, Engineering Engagements, and Host Nation Outreach Engagement. This comprehensive approach facilitated the accomplishment of several significant milestones, including the undertaking of four Engineering Civic Action Programs (ENCAP) for this wave.

Throughout the PP23, an array of activities was undertaken, including 34 Didactics and Patient Care Activities, 25 Symposiums and Workshops with a medical focus, and 15 First Aid and Disaster Response and Mitigation courses, all aimed at enhancing disaster response capabilities and fostering collaboration between nations and communities.