Pia Wurtzbach to launch book at MIBF 2023

Pia Wurtzbach will be a special guest at the Manila International Book Fair (MIBF) on Sept. 14, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. Pia will be joining the opening ceremonies at 10:00 am and have the first public launch of her novel “Queen of the Universe” at 6:30 pm of the same day.

During the launch to be hosted by Tuttle Publishing and ABS CBN Books,Wurtzbach is expected to share her experiences on writing her first book, and autograph copies for the first 250 buyers. Customers who purchased signed copies from Fully Booked are the ones eligible to join the meet and greet event.

Pia Wurtzbach is an entrepreneur, advocate, and global media personality crowned Miss Universe in 2015. She has built her brand & business empire across beauty, fashion, food, and lifestyle working with some of the world’s largest companies and building an audience of over 20 million on social media. She passionately advocates for gender equality and mental health, supporting leading charities UNAIDS & UNICEF, launching her female empowerment network Between Us Queens, and giving motivational talks for Tedx.

Wurtzbach is one of only a handful of Filipinos to have a book published for international release. Outside the country, “Queen of the Universe” will be available in Singapore and Malaysia, as well as launch later this year in Australia, UAE, United States, and the United Kingdom.

The Tuttle Publishing Company, founded in 1832, is one of the oldest American publishers in operation today. It is the world’s largest publisher of books on Asia covering Asian culture, history and art including books on the Philippines and by Filipino authors.

Wurtzbach’s’s literary agent ABS-CBN Books is best known as the publisher of titles from bestselling authors such as the late Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago, Alex Gonzaga, Solenn Heussaff, Georgina Wilson, Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile, Charo Santos-Concio, Vice Ganda and most recently, Binibing Mia. “Queen of the Universe” is ABS-CBN Books’ first international deal.

The MIBF, which will run from September 14-17 is the Philippines’ biggest and longest-running book fair with an average of over 100,000 attendees every year. A haven for book lovers, it features the biggest selection of discounted books and educational needs. The book fair will also have author signings, book launches, seminars, book awards, and a lot more.

Organized by Primetrade Asia Inc, in partnership with Asian Catholic Communicators, Inc. (ACCI), Book Development Association of the Philippines (BDAP), Philippine Booksellers Association of the Philippines (PBAI) and Overseas Publishers’ Representatives Association of the Philippines (OPRAP), the MIBF is a celebration of the written word, with a host of special activities made especially for book lovers of all persuasions. For inquiries, call 8896-0682 or 8373-3301, e-mail [email protected], or follow @ManilaBookFair on Facebook and Instagram.