RP committed to achieve Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction framework goals

THE Philippine government is committed to implement decisive actions to achieve the goals of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) 2015-2030 in support of global actions to reduce disaster risk and mitigate the effects of climate change.

In a courtesy visit of the United Nations Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific Chief Marco Toscano-Rivalta, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is bent on carryingout priority actions to ensure that the country is on track in achieving the goals of SFDRR.

“Governments and states should work together and act with dispatch on disaster risks and climate change issues. The Philippines takes these issues seriously and vows to prioritize actions on the Sendai Framework,” he said.

The Sendai Framework provides member states with concrete actions to protect development gains from the risk of disaster. It recognizes that the State has the primary role to reduce disaster risk, but that responsibility should be shared with other stakeholders, including local government units (LGUs).

Abalos said the Philippine government, through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), launched the Sendai Framework Monitoring in March 2018 to monitor and track the progress of the implementation of the targets and priorities of the Sendai Framework. A Technical Working Group was also created, of which the DILG is a member, to address data gaps and propose measures to streamline available data for SFDRR reporting.

On the part of the DILG, he said the Department will provide LGUs with capacity development interventions continuously to strengthen their implementation of DRRM policies and plans; strengthen local leadership governance; empower communities; highlight local DRR practices for replication; and emphasize all available science including indigenous knowledge.

In the same visit, Abalos also shared updates on the country’s preparations for the Philippines’ hosting of the 2024 Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), the primary regional forum for strengthening DRR coordination and cooperation in Asia and the Pacific and putting the Sendai Framework into effect.