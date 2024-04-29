PBCOM and Employees Advance Sustainability with ‘Ayaw ko ng Plastic!’ Campaign

305 SHARES Share Tweet

PBCOM is pleased to announce a significant step in its environmental commitment through the successful conclusion of the ‘Ayaw ko ng Plastic!’ campaign, showcasing the bank’s dedication to sustainability.

On March 26, 2024, PBCOM delivered 64 kilograms of collected plastic to its green partner, Green Antz, at its Arca South Eco Hub. This accomplishment not only underscores PBCOM’s unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility but also highlights its collaborative efforts in promoting sustainability.

Building on the success of the ‘Ayaw ko ng Plastic!’ campaign initiated in 2019, PBCOM has already made a significant impact by donating approximately 250 kilograms of plastics to Green Antz, resulting in the creation of 2000 eco bricks. These eco bricks, made from recycled plastics, have played a vital role in various construction projects, contributing to sustainable development.

PBCOM has invited its employees across their head offices to join in amplifying the impact of the ‘Ayaw ko ng Plastic!’ campaign in 2024. By depositing single-use plastics into designated trash bins provided by PBCOM, participants actively contribute to reducing plastic waste and fostering a cleaner environment. The collected plastics undergo a meticulous process of shredding, mixing, and molding, ultimately transforming them into eco-friendly bricks for construction purposes.

As we collectively strive towards a greener, more sustainable future, PBCOM encourages everyone to embrace the ‘Ayaw ko ng Plastic!’ campaign and become agents of positive change. Together, let’s pave the way for a brighter tomorrow by actively participating in initiatives that champion environmental conservation and sustainability.

Join PBCOM in nurturing a sustainable future, together.

“We at PBCOM are proud to spearhead initiatives like the ‘Ayaw ko ng Plastic!’ campaign, demonstrating our firm commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Together, let’s build a future where every action counts towards a cleaner, greener planet.” – Patricia May Siy, President & CEO, PBCOM