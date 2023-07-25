XG’s long-awaited 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ to be released on September 27! Pre-order starts today!

443 SHARES Share Tweet

HIPHOP / R&B inspired girl group, XG announced today the release of their long-awaited 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’, out on Wednesday September 27th. Pre-orders for the CD BOX begin today.

On June 30th, XG released “GRL GVNG”, the first track from their 1st Mini Album. The track has made waves globally, with XG becoming the first Japanese artists to reach Number 1 on the U.S. Billboard chart “Hot Trending Songs, Powered by Twitter” in only one week.

The CD BOX of the 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ is a bold statement of a “new breed” that is not bound by conventions or borders, and will be released in two versions, “X Ver.” and “G Ver.” With artwork reminiscent of cell division, it presents six entirely new songs that signify evolution. The album is an introduction to XG’s “NEW DNA” through both its visuals and audio, which are at the core of the group’s work.

The “X Ver.” exudes a mysterious and sharp worldview unique to XG. Upon opening the striking purple box, you’ll be captivated by a dazzling hologram, through which you can feel XG’s distinctive “NEW DNA.” The black and silver tones exude sophistication and luxury, presenting an exciting departure from the traditional box style.

The “G Ver.” embodies the refreshing and pure worldview of XG. Removing the opaque white-tone box reveals XG’s “NEW DNA” on the beautiful and clear metallic paper. Details of the “G Ver.” will be released at a later date, where we can expect to see a representation of XG’s dynamic style.

Up until now, XG’s CD Singles have been available exclusively in select stores and have sold out immediately upon release. However, for this latest release, it is being made available for general distribution. Additionally, to commemorate this special release, there are numerous benefits for those who pre-reserve or pre-order.

In conjunction with today’s announcement, a concept video titled “‘HESONOO’ The NEW DNA,” which expresses the origins of DNA, has been posted on XG’s YouTube channel.

XG continue to make an unprecedented global impact, their 1st Mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ will be released on Wednesday September 27th in both CD BOX and DIGITAL formats.

XG

1st Mini Album “NEW DNA”

2023.09.27 (Wed)

CD BOX / DIGITAL

XG’s 1st mini album boldly embodies the declaration of being a “new species” free from conventions and limitations. With artwork reminiscent of cell division, it presents six entirely new songs that signify evolution. This album visually and audibly expresses XG’s “NEW DNA,” making it a compelling introductory piece that delves into the heart of their artistic journey.

XG 1st mini Album ‘NEW DNA’ website https://xg-newdna.com/

CD BOX Pre-Order https://XG.lnk.to/NEWDNA_CDBOX_preorder

HESONOO NEW DNA https://youtu.be/K3ThQlvD01s

Tracklisting (Common to both versions)

HESONOO X-GENE GRL GVNG TGIF NEW DANCE PUPPET SHOW

★X ver.

[NFCC-00005] ¥3,795 (including tax) ¥3,450 (excluding tax)

<CONTENTS>

PHOTO BOOK(X)(78 pages)/CD-R(X)/LYRICS SHEET(X)/POSTCARD(X)/TATTOO STICKER(X)(1 of 7, selected at random)/TRADING CARD(X)(1 of 7, selected at random)/LOGO STICKER SET(X)(2 Pieces)

<BONUS CONTENT>

Premium ticket for upcoming online event／Special Code for an online chat with XG

The “X Ver.” exudes a mysterious and sharp world view unique to XG. Upon opening the striking purple box, you’ll be captivated by a dazzling hologram, where you can feel XG’s distinctive “NEW DNA.” The black and silver tones of the components exude sophistication and luxury, presenting an exciting departure from the traditional box style.

★G ver.

[NFCC-00006] ¥3,795 (including tax) ¥3,450 (excluding tax) Limited First Edition

<CONTENTS>

PHOTO BOOK(G)(72 pages)／CD-R(G)／LYRICS SHEET(G)／POSTCARD(G)／TATTOO STICKER(G)(1 of 7, selected at random)／TRADING CARD(G)(1 of 7, selected at random)／LOGO STICKER SET(G)(2 Pieces)

<BONUS CONTENT>

Premium ticket for upcoming online event／Special Code for an online chat with XG

The “G Ver.” embodies the refreshing and pure worldview of XG. Removing the opaque white-tone box reveals XG’s “NEW DNA” on the beautiful and clear metallic paper. The combination of white and blue tones represents purity and leaves an impression of a pristine style, evoking excitement for this new image of XG.

XG

XG are a seven member HipHop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

The group debuted on March 2022 with their 1st single “Tippy Toes” from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique world view.

In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single “MASCARA”. They released their 3rd Single “SHOOTING STAR” on January 25, 2023.

The groups name “XG” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls.

Through their unconventional and unique style of music and performance, they will empower people from all walks of life around the world.

XGALX

A global entertainment production company that transmits BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique world view.

Through the energy, high quality music and performances created by the strong minds, purity, and teamwork of Gen Z women, the company conveys to young people around the world the message of “Chasing a dream, having the strength to make it come true, and going all the way”.

A New Breed – Breaking Boundaries

A New Breed Breaking Boundaries” is a project that aims to break down conventions and stereotypes, creating new values through creativity, and expressing to young people around the world that they should “listen to their hearts, set their dreams in motion, have the strength to realize them, and go all the way.”

