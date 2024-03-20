XG announce details of their first-ever world tour

222 SHARES Share Tweet

On March 18th, XG announced details of their eagerly awaited world tour.

Beginning with performances at the Osaka Castle Hall on May 18/19 and at K Arena Yokohama, Japan on May 25/26, the tour will move to various countries and regions across Asia, including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, with additional locations yet to be announced. The tour is scheduled to continue in North America in October, Europe in November, as well as other regions.

During a live stream on Instagram and on XG’s official fanclub app, ALPHAZ, the XG girls commented:

“The title came about because through this, we want to meet ALPHAZ from all over the world! We plan to perform in other places not announced yes as well, so stay tuned!”

“There’s still so much we want to do as XG, and we want to achieve that together with our ALPHAZ and go intergalactic!”

The announcement of the world tour coincides with an early lottery reservation for tickets to the Japanese performances. Priority will be given to members of the XG Official fanclub, ALPHAZ. This will begin on March 22nd (Friday) at 12:00.

At their first solo live audience show, “XG ‘NEW DNA’ SHOWCASE in JAPAN” held on November 26th last year, the group achieved great success with over 200,000 ticket requests, showing XG’s high profile and highly anticipated performance.

Additionally, a video entitled “XG 2nd Anniversary Movie ‘Space Conference'” themed around an intergalactic get-together by XG members has also been released, so be sure to check it out.

**Tour Information**

XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL”

[Japan Performances]

“XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL’ Landing at Osaka”

May 18, 2024 (Saturday)

[Osaka] Osaka Castle Hall

OPENS 16:00 / STARTS 17:00

*JST/KST

May 19, 2024 (Sunday)

[Osaka] Osaka Castle Hall

OPENS 14:00 / STARTS 15:00

*JST/KST

“XG 1st WORLD TOUR ‘The first HOWL’ Landing at Yokohama”

May 25, 2024 (Saturday)

[Kanagawa] K Arena Yokohama

OPENS 16:00 / STARTS 17:00

*JST/KST

May 26, 2024 (Sunday)

[Kanagawa] K Arena Yokohama

OPENS 14:00 / STARTS 15:00

*JST/KST

*Opening and starting times are subject to change.

*Information on WORLD TOUR performances and advance ticket information outside of Japan will be released in due course.

[Japan Performance Tickets]

VVIP SEAT: To be announced / VIP SEAT: 18,000 Yen / Reserved Seat: 13,000 Yen

*A system fee will be charged separately.

ALPHAZ ANNUAL PREMIUM/STANDARD Member Priority Lottery Reservation: March 22nd (Friday) 12:00 to March 27th, 2024 (Wednesday) 23:59

XG 2nd Anniversary Movie ‘Space Conference’

XG

XG is a seven-member Hip-hop/R&B-inspired girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA.

The group debuted on March 2022 with their 1st single “Tippy Toes” from XGALX, a global entertainment production company that introduces BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique worldview.

In June of the same year, they released their 2nd Single “MASCARA”. They released their 3rd Single “SHOOTING STAR” on January 25, 2023.

The group’s name “XG” stands for “Xtraordinary Girls.

Through their unconventional and unique style of music and performance, they will empower people from all walks of life around the world.

XGALX

A global entertainment production company that transmits BOLD culture to the world and produces artists with a unique worldview.

Through the energy, high-quality music, and performances created by the strong minds, purity, and teamwork of Gen Z women, the company conveys to young people around the world the message of “Chasing a dream, having the strength to make it come true, and going all the way”.

A New Breed – Breaking Boundaries

A New Breed Breaking Boundaries” is a project that aims to break down conventions and stereotypes, creating new values through creativity, and expressing to young people around the world that they should “listen to their hearts, set their dreams in motion, have the strength to realize them, and go all the way.”

