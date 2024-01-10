54 farmers of progressive group AMGL denounced CTG in Central Luzon

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – January 10, 2024. Another 54 former members of a communist-affiliated mass organization –Alyansa ng Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon (AMGL) formally withdrew their support from the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) at Barangay Balete, Tarlac City, on January 10, 2024.

The event was facilitated and witnessed by the Philippine Army’s 3rd Mechanized Infantry Battalion and 702nd Brigade with the Philippine National Police –Tarlac and other member agencies of the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC).

Lt. Col Jeszer Bautista lauded the former AMGL members, “May your worthy decision encourage others to desire also for peace and progress here in Hacienda Luisita rather than the violence and insurgency brought by the CTG.” He also reminded them not to be easily swayed with the old schemes of CTG in offering and promising ways to stop the cycle of poverty, especially with the farmer sector.

Highlighted the withdrawal of support were the oath of allegiance of AMGL, signing of the Peace Covenant by the former AMGL members and the burning of CPP, NPA and NDF flags as their way of denouncing the Communists-Terrorist Groups and indicating the start of their full support to the government.

The 54 will be officially joining the Malayang Magbubukid ng Hacienda Luisita (MALAYA), an organization and cooperative of former supporters and members of CTG in Tarlac as they took also their oath of membership led by Florida “Ka Pong” Sibayan, chairwoman of the MALAYA.

“Sana lagi na tayong magiging tapat sa Gobyerno lalo na ngayon na nakikita natin ang tulong at suporta nila sa atin. Ngayong bagong taon, sama-sama nating supilin ang lahat ng mga nanggugulo sa atin.” Sibayan emphasized as she welcomed the former members of AMGL.

According to her, the withdrawal of support from the CTG is a good decision to start the year right. She also hopes that their cooperative will continue to set a good example and encourage others who are still with the CTGs to give up and support the government and its programs.