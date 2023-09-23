Aboitiz Construction recognized as one of the top business taxpayers in Claver, Surigao del Norte

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz Construction was recognized by the municipal government of Claver, Surigao del Norte as one of the top business taxpayers of 2022 under the Contractors and Other Independent Contractor category, last September 11.

Led by Mayor Georgia D. Gokiangkee, the award was given during the Garbo Nan Claver Awards Night as part of the town’s 2023 Panaghiusa Festival. Last year, Aboitiz Construction received the same award for its contribution to the growth of the municipality through its compliance with community taxation.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and our contributions to the betterment of the community where we operate through responsible taxation. We will continue to uphold these principles as we achieve growth and expansion in the years to come,” said Aboitiz Construction Assistant Vice President for Finance Charisse Nierra-De Villa.

For more than a decade, Aboitiz Construction has been involved in the maintenance works for an industrial plant in Claver. The firm has provided jobs to nearly 1,000 workers from the local community. The scope of work includes preventive maintenance, instrumentation, electrical works, and conditional monitoring to ensure more efficient operations of the plant.

The said maintenance project is now under the newly introduced business segment of Aboitiz Construction, which is the Industrial Maintenance Services. True to the firm’s commitment towards safety, as of June 2023, the project site has achieved 10 million safe man-hours without lost time injury.

As part of the Aboitiz Group’s Great Transformation journey, Aboitiz Construction has been strengthening its presence in the industrial, infrastructure, and maintenance sectors of the construction industry. In line with its mission of building a better future, these projects continuously provide job opportunities for Filipinos nationwide.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with over 40 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.