Aboitiz Group: Holding Statement

Earlier today, a major newspaper published an article stating that the Aboitiz Group has acquired a majority stake in the low cost carrier AirAsia Philippines. We would like to clarify and state that this information is not true and accurate. At this time, we are actively verifying the sources that led to the publication of this article and have requested that the article be taken down. We want to assure our stakeholders and the public that any significant developments regarding our company will be communicated and disclosed first by us through official channels.

We appreciate your patience as we work to clarify the matter.

Thank you.

