In-person classes suspended

ALL in-person classes in Manila‘s public schools are suspended on April 29 and 30, 2024 (Monday and Tuesday).

This order was issued by Mayor Honey Lacuna in light of the memorandum issued by the Department of Education-National Capital Region’s (DepEd NCR) dated April 28, 2024, taking into consideration the high heat index forecast and the nationwide transport strike starting April 29.

An advisory released by Lacuna’s spokesperson, Atty. Princess Abante, said that face-to-face classes in public schools in all levels are suspended on said two days.

In view of this, Abante said that all public schools are directed to implement any alternative mode of learning as they may deem appropriate.

With regard to private schools, Abante said that Lacuna had left it to the discretion of the school administration authorities whether or not they see it fit to also implement a suspension of face-to-face classes.

However, the mayor said that private schools are encouraged to implement any alternative mode of learning as they may deem appropriate.

Abante said the suspension order was prompted by the ‘danger’ heat index forecast of 45°C according to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO), timed with the nationwide transport strike.