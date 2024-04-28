PHLPost adjusts delivery hours for letter-carriers due to heat

249 SHARES Share Tweet

IN an effort to protect workers especially the letter- carriers on the field against the danger and risk of possible heat exhaustion during this summer, the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has issued notices or the adjustment in mail delivery schedule of letter carriers and other tips to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Noting that a widespread high heat index is expected to hit and affect the country with high temperatures in the forecast this summer, PHLPost released the said order to avoid possible heat exhaustion or other related complications this weather may cause.

As such,Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos said that all postal areas across the country were directed to allow flexi-time in the mail schedule of letter carriers. They may start the delivery as early as 6:00 in the morning or 7:00am and wrap up delivery before 12:00 in the afternoon.

To uphold the eight- hour per day schedule, the remaining manhours shall be used in performing other activities like scanning or updating delivery information in the systems, walk sorting, and preparing the mails for the next early morning delivery of the following day, he said.

Carlos added that across the nation, managers and supervisors were reminded to observe precautionary measures to prevent heat related illnesses among their employees such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

“They should dress properly and comfortably with lightweight, light colored loose-fitting clothing and a hat. PHLPost reminds employees of the importance of drinking plenty of water to keep themselves properly hydrated — most especially during outdoor duties. Staying hydrated is important,” he said.

“We have to reach out to every letter carrier— and make sure they’re aware of the dangers caused by high temperatures and humidity. Their concern and well-being is of our utmost importance. Keeping hydrated is the carrier’s best defense against the summer heat”, Carlos added.

Letter-carriers should take a break when there is prolonged exposure to heat. They should find shaded, air conditioned and well ventilated places to cool-off. After hours of exposure to the sun, they make sure to do a cool shower or sponge bath once at home. it is important that every employee knows the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses so that they can get medical attention if needed and for them to follow the organization’s safety guidance, Carlos stressed.